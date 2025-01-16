Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Laser by Product, Application, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global surgical laser market is estimated to be USD 8.31 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 27.90 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 11.64% from 2025-2035. The market will grow as a result of rising chronic disease prevalence, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, improvements in laser technology, and strategic alliances and partnerships.



Technological advancements in laser systems are driving significant growth in the surgical laser market. These innovations are leading to more precise and efficient procedures, expanding the range of applications, and improving patient outcomes. For instance, the recent launch of Folix by Lumenis in June 2024 is a testament to this progress. This U.S. FDA-cleared fractional laser, designed for hair loss treatment, utilizes unique technology to stimulate hair follicles, promoting regrowth while minimizing tissue damage. This non-invasive solution offers enhanced patient comfort for both male and female pattern hair loss.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative surgical laser technologies, suitable reimbursement policies, and a growing number of surgical performed.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders, rising medical tourism, and growing awareness and accessibility to advanced surgical treatments. For instance, MRP announced in October 2024 the U.S. launch of ECHO, an innovative laser hair removal system that aims to redefine the benchmarks for efficacy, speed, and precision in aesthetic procedures. ECHO presents "A New Category in Laser Hair Removal Technology," created by Quanta System and distributed only by MRP in the United States. It provides unparalleled operator convenience and results for all hair types.

Market Segmentation Trends

By product, the solid-state laser systems segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global surgical laser market in 2024 owing to the widespread adoption in various surgical procedures due to their high precision, efficiency, and versatility in cutting and coagulation. For instance, Lumenis unveiled ULTRApulse Alpha in May 2023. This user-friendly environment may be used for procedures like scar repair, skin resurfacing, and even less invasive cosmetic procedures like blepharoplasty. Additionally, the diode laser systems segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, compact design, and their growing applications in dermatology, oncology, and urology.

By application, the aesthetic segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global surgical laser market in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures, advancements in laser technologies for skin rejuvenation, and growing consumer awareness about aesthetic treatments. For instance, at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) conference held in Chicago from October 19-21, 2024, ZEISS Medical Technology demonstrated its cutting-edge surgical solutions and digital innovations. Utilizing a digitally connected environment, these advancements in cataract, corneal refractive, retinal, and glaucoma workflows provide new and improved avenues for patient management and treatment, advancing the clinical workflow to provide more individualized care. Additionally, the dentistry segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increased adoption of painless procedures, precise tissue removal, and the growing prevalence of dental disorders.

By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global surgical laser market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced surgical infrastructure, skilled professionals, and higher patient footfall for complex surgical procedures. For instance, at the 41st European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) meeting in Milan, Italy, in September 2023, Johnson & Johnson Vision revealed the ELITA Platform, a cutting-edge laser vision correction system. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for cost-effective outpatient surgeries, shorter recovery times, and a surge in minimally invasive procedures.

Study Coverage



Market Forecast by Product, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players



Danaher Corporation



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



PerkinElmer, Inc.



Agilent Technologies, Inc.



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



Illumina, Inc.



Fluidigm Corporation



Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.



Dolomite Microfluidics



Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.



Elveflow (Fluigent SA)



uFluidix Inc.



Sphere Fluidics



MiniFAB (Microfluidic Product Development)

Siemens Healthineers 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Surgical Laser Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)



Solid-state Laser Systems



Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er: YAG)



Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd: YAG)



Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Ho: YAG)



Ruby Laser Systems

Others

Gas Laser Systems



CO2



Excimer (Argon, Krypton)



Helium-Neon

Others

Diode Laser Systems Others

Surgical Laser Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)



Aesthetic

Surgical

Dentistry Ophthalmic

Surgical Laser Market Analysis & Forecast by End User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Attributes