Celebrate Chinese New Year at The Green Planet™ Dubai: A week-long adventure featuring the majestic Burmese Python

(MENAFN- currentglobal)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 January 2025: This Chinese New Year, The Green Planet™ Dubai is celebrating Year of the Snake by spotlighting its new and most captivating resident – the majestic Burmese python. From 24th January to 31st, visitors are invited to embark on a week-long journey through the lush, vibrant surroundings of Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, where education, creativity, and thrilling wildlife encounters await.



At the heart of the celebrations, the Burmese python takes centre stage with its immense size and beauty. Once a day, this remarkable reptile will make special appearances, offering guests the rare opportunity to interact with one of nature’s most awe-inspiring creatures. Through these close encounters, visitors will gain insight into the python’s crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, dispelling myths and fostering a deeper appreciation for these misunderstood giants.



Interactive keeper talks will delve deeper into the world of snakes, revealing fascinating facts about their behaviour, habitats, and the crucial role they play in maintaining the ecological balance. These sessions provide a safe and engaging environment for guests to learn more about these enigmatic reptiles while fostering respect and admiration for their unique characteristics.



As part of the weeklong celebrations, guests are welcome to engage in animal-inspired arts and crafts, encouraging families and children to unleash their creativity by designing snake-themed keepsakes. The rainforest will be adorned with exquisite lantern decorations, adding a festive and vibrant touch in honour of Chinese New Year traditions.



Guests can also enjoy exclusive photo opportunities with a variety of snakes, capturing memorable moments with these fascinating creatures. Little explorers will be delighted with complimentary fortune cookies, adding an extra touch of fun to their adventure.



Beyond the Chinese New Year highlights, The Green Planet™ Dubai offers an unforgettable adventure for nature enthusiasts and families alike. From colourful toucans and playful sugar gliders to sloths lazily dangling from branches, every corner of this biodome teems with life. The immersive environment replicates a tropical rainforest, providing a sanctuary for over 3,000 species of plants and animals.



Whether marvelling at the secrets of the rainforest floor or gazing upward at vibrant exotic birds, every visit to The Green Planet™ Dubai is an opportunity to connect with nature in a way that’s both educational and inspiring.







MENAFN16012025007566016328ID1109096461