O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit At MWC Barcelona 2025 To Focus On Expanding O-RAN Adoption And Future Outlook
Date
1/16/2025 3:16:10 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
This O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC will provide a comprehensive update on the state of O-RAN, sharing insights on operational experience, regional views on open RAN initiatives, and applications in key industry verticals. The Summit will explore the future evolution of 3GPP and O-RAN ALLIANCE architectures towards 6G.
The event will feature more than 20 speakers from the diverse O-RAN community giving relevant views and insights on different areas of open and intelligent RAN specification, development and adoption.
Attendees on-site need to have an MWC access pass and register through the MWC website . The event will be live-webcast to interested public through the O-RAN ALLIANCE website , with free access.
"Join us for the O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC Barcelona 2025," said Abdurazak Mudesir, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and Group CTO, Deutsche Telekom. "This event will underscore O-RAN ALLIANCE's progress and ongoing efforts to foster collaboration and innovation in the global RAN industry ecosystem, advancing the O-RAN mission to deliver open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable RAN."
About O-RAN ALLIANCE
The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.
For more information, please visit
.
SOURCE O-RAN Alliance
MENAFN16012025003732001241ID1109096281
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.