Adriana's Offers Temporary Housing For Families Displaced By California Wildfires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fires continue ravaging Los Angeles, leaving communities to search for safety among the flames.

Adriana's is offering temporary assistance to families displaced by California wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area.

- Adriana GallardoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the devastating wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area, Adriana's Foundation is stepping in to provide temporary housing assistance to families and individuals who have been displaced from their homes.“Our hearts go out to every family impacted by these wildfires,” said Adriana Gallardo, founder of Adriana's Insurance and Adriana's Foundation.“We're here to provide a safe place for those who need it most.”Families affected by the wildfires can apply for an emergency stay of up to 7 nights through Adriana's Foundation. This program is designed to offer immediate support to individuals and families in evacuation zones who have been forced to leave their homes.Those in need can visit (Spanish) or (English) for full details on eligibility and to complete the application form.“We need to stand together as a community, and Adriana's Foundation is here to help those in need. No one should face this alone,” Gallardo added.About Adriana's FoundationCEO of Adriana's Insurance Adriana Gallardo founded Adriana's Foundation out of a desire to support, give back, and advocate for her community. The Foundation dedicates itself to empowering the community through education, resources, and opportunities that help individuals and families grow and prosper. Focusing on long-term impact, Adriana's Foundation commits to improving lives and building a stronger, more connected society.

Ines Calderon

Adriana's Insurance

+1 818-298-2895

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.