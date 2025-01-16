Kuwait Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Announcement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait welcomed Thursday the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the importance of this agreement contributing to ending the ongoing against the brotherly Palestinian people.

In a statement, Kuwait's Foreign lauded the intensive efforts made by the international community, especially the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United States of America, and all parties that contributed to the success of this agreement.

The Ministry also hoped that the agreement would put an end to the suffering of the Palestinians and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to them immediately.

The Ministry affirms the State of Kuwait's firm position in supporting the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the borders of June 4, 1967. (end)

