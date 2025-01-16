Shanghai Achieves New Milestone In Economic Development

In terms of consumer prices, Shanghai saw minimal fluctuations, with the cost of living remaining relatively steady compared with the previous year, said Gong when delivering the Shanghai Municipal Work Report at the annual session of the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress, the city's legislative body.

The urban unemployment rate averaged around 4.2 percent, indicating a stable employment situation in the city, he added.

"Altogether 60 regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 30 foreign-funded research and development centers were newly established in Shanghai last year, bringing the total of such institutions to 1,016 and 591, respectively," Gong said.

The per capita disposable income of Shanghai residents reached 88,000 yuan in 2024, marking a growth of approximately 4.1 percent compared with the previous year.

The city also made continuous strides in environmental conservation, with 88.5 percent of the days throughout the year rated either "excellent" or "good" on the air quality index - an increase of 0.8 percentage points, said Gong.

"Also, 141 new parks were added in Shanghai last year, bringing the total number of parks to 973. Shanghai's efforts to become a city with 1,000 parks by the end of 2025 are quickly gathering pace," Gong continued.

SOURCE gov