WALTHAM, Mass., January 15, 2025 – Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) and Dynatrace today announced that Dynatrace has become the official Observability and Performance Analytics partner of the VCARB team, starting with the 2025 racing season.



In a sport where milliseconds determine victory, contextual real-time data transforms racing from reactive to predictive, giving teams a competitive edge that can mean the difference between podium success and mechanical failure. The Dynatrace AI-powered observability and analytics platform will help transform how VCARB observes, monitors, and analyzes the millions of interconnected data points it takes to run an F1 team, allowing VCARB to respond to complex performance challenges with greater accuracy and reliability.



Dynatrace AI technology helps global organizations extract meaningful real-time insights from their data. Dynatrace will provide VCARB with unprecedented insights into vehicle dynamics, driver performance, and race optimization throughout the racing season, on and off the track.



“In F1, every millisecond matters. Having Dynatrace on board gives us an edge by enabling unparalleled insights and analytics that translate into performance gains,” said Peter Bayer, Chief Executive Officer, VCARB. “Their AI expertise and leading observability technology perfectly complement our team’s pursuit of excellence and passion for winning.”



“VCARB and Dynatrace share the same value of being performance obsessed, and we are continually looking to push the boundaries of what’s possible for technological innovation," said Laura Heisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dynatrace. “Our partnership will enable VCARB to turn its data into an asset to help the drivers, engineers, and racing strategists make instant, race winning decisions in critical moments. Similar to how we support our customers around the world, we look forward to Dynatrace contributing to impactful outcomes for VCARB.”



Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team



With more than 370 race starts and counting, Red Bull’s Italian Formula 1 team has been one of the sport’s most consistent and important competitors since 2006.



Launched as Scuderia Toro Rosso and charged with bringing future champions to the grid, the team was successful in launching the top level careers of a generation of drivers who have gone on to win races and world championships in Formula 1 and beyond. The success continued following the teams’ 2020 rebrand as Scuderia AlphaTauri, with victory at the Italian Grand Prix in its first season. Reborn with an expanded mission to battle for the sport’s biggest prizes, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team is powering into a new era of competition at the pinnacle of motor sport.



Dynatrace



Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our end-to-end platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.



Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Dynatrace’s capabilities and the expected benefits to VCARB and other organizations from using Dynatrace. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





