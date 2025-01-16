Invitation To Electrolux Group Q4 Presentation
Date
1/16/2025
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the fourth quarter of 2024 will be published on January 30, 2025, at approx. 08.00 CET.
A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET.
Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, and Therese Friberg, CFO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE .
Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, .
For more information:
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07
