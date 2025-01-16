SKF To Publish Q4 Report On 31 January
Date
1/16/2025 2:31:03 AM
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q4 results for 2024 on 31 January at approximately 07:00 (CET).
Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CET).
To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below LINK or phone numbers:
Link to web event:
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website:
Media:
To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Carina van den Berg, CFO (Acting), after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected] .
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517;
mobile: 46 722-201 893;
e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
|
20250116 SKF to publish Q4 report on 31 January
|
,c3368345
|
SKF Göteborg 2021 4709 jpeg fullresolution - Copy
SOURCE SKF
