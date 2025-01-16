Global Tower Crane Market Is Expected To Reach $9.90 Billion By 2028: Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Global Tower Crane Is Expected to Reach $9.90 Billion by 2028: Says AMR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tower crane market was pegged at $6.68 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $9.90 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Surge in urbanization, exceptional stability offered by tower cranes, and rise in investment on renewable energy development fuel the growth of the global tower crane market. On the other hand, high operational and equipment costs and lack of skilled labor in the construction industry impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in demand for prefabricated construction is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF (202 Pages with More Insight):Covid-19 scenario-The outbreak of the pandemic led to disruptions in construction activities across the world. This, in turn, gave way to a sharp decline in demand for tower cranes.Nevertheless, the rollout of mass vaccination by several government bodies is expected to improve the global situation and market is projected to recoup soon.The global tower crane market is analyzed across type, lifting capacity, end user industry, and region. Based on type, the hammer head segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to rule the roost by 2028. The self-erecting segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Tower Crane Market Request HereBased on lifting capacity, the less than 5 ton segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is projected to dominate by 2028. The same segment is also anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.Based on geography, the market across Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2020, generating nearly half of the global market. At the same time, the market across LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America and Europe.Schedule a Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @Leading Players:The key market players analyzed in the global tower crane market report include ENG CRANES Srl, JASO Tower Cranes, Manitowoc Company, Inc., SANY Global, Sarens n.v./s.a., Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Terex Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, and WOLFFKRAN International AG. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:Get more information:Similar Reports:Overhead Cranes Marketpower tools marketTile Grout and Adhesives MarketTelehandlers Marketindia home automation marketAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.