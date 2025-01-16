عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Aker BP: Fourth Quarter 2024 Trading Update


1/16/2025 1:45:58 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LYSAKER, Norway, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the fourth quarter of 2024 and provide its annual strategy update on 12 February 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter and the full year.

Quarterly production:
The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 449.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Due to underlift, the net volume sold during the quarter was 439.2 mboepd.

Annual production:
For the full year 2024, equity production averaged 439 mboepd, close to the high end of the guided range of 430-440 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd)

Q4-24

Q3-24

FY 2024

Net production

449.2

414.7

439.0

Overlift/(underlift)

(10.1)

(23.4)

(9.0)

Net volume sold

439.2

391.3

430.0

Of which liquids

373.5

345.0

370.2

Of which natural gas

65.7

46.4

59.8

.


Realised prices (USD/boe)

Q4-24

Q3-24

FY 2024

Liquids

74.1

80.3

80.1

Natural gas

79.0

63.5

62.9

The company will release its report for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, at 06:00 CET. On the same day at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results and provide its annual strategy update via a webcast, available on . The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4091230

The following files are available for download:

Release

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN16012025003732001241ID1109095993


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search