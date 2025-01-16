KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Settles At 82.25 Pb
1/16/2025 1:15:02 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) - Kuwait oil prince settled at USD 82.25 per barrel Wednesday, compared with the same price the previous day, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
At the global level, the brent crude went up by USD 2.11 to USD 82.03 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also rose by USD 2.54 to USD 80.04 pb. (end)
