USD/ILS Analysis Today 15/01: Rather Stable Range (Chart)

The volumes in the USD/ILS remain lower than the major currency pairs, meaning banks tend to create wide spreads and make speculating on the USD/ILS difficult for retail traders.

The U.S will release Consumer Price data today, a weaker result could cause some selling in the USD/ILS. The reaction will not be as big as the dynamic price action which could be seen early next week when President-elect takes power and the broad markets gyrate a bit.

The USD/ILS as of this writing is near the 3.63210 ratio depending on the bid or ask. Yesterday's high in the currency pair was around 3.64110. On Monday of this week the USD/ILS did traverse in the 3.69100 vicinity, but this was a carry over from a reaction seen on Friday when the U.S jobs numbers surprised many with a stronger than anticipated result.

Friday's low in the USD/ILS before the Non-Farm Employment Change data was seen was around 3.64000 mark before it began to incrementally creep higher and put in an apex near 3.69800. The moves in the USD/ILS the past week and the past month technically continue to highlight the Israeli Shekel has improved sentiment. This is because financial institutions have less concerns regarding the Middle East conflict which has brewed since October of 2023/ILS and a Lack of Correlation to the Broad Forex Market

The USD/ILS does not trade in a vacuum, the currency pair certainly reacts to impetus from afar like all currency pairs. However, the USD/ILS must be viewed differently because the dark shadows hovering over the Israeli economy because of its war footing are starting to disappear. Yes, fiscally Israel still has concerns, but its economy has proven stable enough for financial institutions to feel more at ease.

While nearly all other major currencies have lost value against the USD the past few months, the Israeli Shekel has actually gained in value. However, support levels have also proven rather durable and this is where speculators may find opportunities. The 3.63000 to 3.62000 levels continue to produce buying in the USD/ILS. Traders need to use common sense – meaning risk management. Perhaps targets slightly lower to the 3.61900 level may prove useful today, but still may be overly ambitious for those looking for quick results Range and Wagering in the USD/ILS

Moves higher in the USD/ILS to the 3.66000 level and above may prove to be overbought territory in the near-term. Traders wanting to take advantage of the existing range cannot be blamed, but entry price orders and solid take profit tactics need to be used.

Current Resistance: 3.64010

Current Support: 3.62800

High Target: 3.65400

Low Target: 3.61150