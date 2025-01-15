Printers Market , 52% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Technology (Laser, Inkjet, and Others), Type (Multifunction printers and Single function printers), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa), Connectivity (), and Output () Key Companies Covered Bixolon Co. Ltd., Brady Corp., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Lexmark International Inc., Ninestar

Co. Ltd., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Redington India Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Riso Kagaku Corp, Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Xerox Holdings Corp., Zebra Technologies Corp., and KYOCERA Corp. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

APAC

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

52%. To the growth of the global market.

The Printers Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to be a lucrative market for printer manufacturers due to the widespread adoption of automation and the emphasis on operational efficiency in various industries and verticals. Key factors driving the printer market in APAC include the proliferation of automation and the increasing demand for productivity and business process optimization. This region consists of developed economies, such as South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, as well as developing countries, including China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Major printer manufacturers, such as Ricoh Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Epson, and Sharp Corp., are based in APAC, contributing significantly to the market growth.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Laser

1.2 Inkjet 1.3 Others



2.1 Multifunction printers 2.2 Single function printers



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

4.1

5.1

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Laser printing is a popular technology in the printing industry, utilizing electrophotography or electrostatic charges for image production. In this process, a laser beam is used to induce charges, enabling precise printing. Laser printing caters to various applications, including variable data and wide-format printing. Compared to inkjet and LED printing, laser printing boasts advantages such as speed and precision. Laser printers are more expensive upfront but offer lower running costs due to their use of dry ink. Primarily used in offices, laser printers have gained popularity among enterprises due to their accuracy and efficiency. In January 2021, Ninestar Co. Ltd., a leading laser printer and toner cartridge manufacturer, introduced its Elite Series, consisting of six laser printer models. Key growth factors include the emergence of compact laser printers, increasing demand for A4 and A3 laser multifunction printers from enterprises, and declining laser printer prices. However, the emergence of ink tank printers may hinder growth during the forecast period. Despite this, the demand for laser printing technology is expected to remain steady due to enterprise demand for laser multifunction printers.

Research Analysis

The printing market encompasses a wide range of printers designed for various applications, from A4 office printers to large-format packaging printers. Mobile printing technology enables users to print from their smartphones and tablets, making printing more convenient than ever. Color printing has become the norm, with inkjet and solvent ink printers leading the charge. The ecosystem of inks and software plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality prints. Printers have evolved into electronic tools, capable of processing text and images from computers and other devices via data cables, USB, short-range radio, or Bluetooth. The hardware and output technology behind these devices transform electronic data into tangible documents and photos, making them essential computer peripherals for both personal and professional use.

Market Overview

The printing market encompasses a wide range of printers and printing technologies, including mobile printing, color printing, packaging printing, and analog and digital printing. Entry-level products like A4 printers cater to individual consumers, while businesses rely on multi-functional printers, copiers, and multifunctional systems. Inkjet printing uses various types of inks such as solvent, water-based, UV-based, LED, and UV-cured inks, while toner is used in laser printers. Cloud-based computing and software ecosystems facilitate digital integration, enabling users to print from various devices like computers, smartphones, and tablets. Ink cost is a significant factor, with inkjet printer cartridges available in various sizes and ink subscriptions offering cost savings. Environmental concerns include the use of heavy metals and energy consumption, as well as the environmental impact of printing processes and carbon emissions contributing to climate change. Companies are addressing these issues through the use of eco-friendly materials like ocean-bound plastic and ink tanks that reduce waste. Security features, such as encryption and access control, are increasingly important for both residential and commercial printers, especially in the context of managed print services and digital integration with platforms like Dropbox and Google Drive. The global printer market includes various types of printers, including ink tank printers, monochrome and color printers, wired and wireless printers, and standalone printers or MFPs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

