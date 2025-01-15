(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 Oscilloscopes

1.2 Signal analyzers

1.3 Signal generators

1.4 analyzers 1.5 Others



2.1 equipment manufacturers

2.2 Original device manufacturers 2.3 Telecom service providers



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

4.1

US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Germany

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The oscilloscopes segment holds a dominant position in the global 5G testing equipment market in 2023, accounting for the largest share. Oscilloscopes are essential tools used to analyze electronic signals by displaying their waveforms as a function of time. These devices measure and analyze properties such as amplitude, rise time, frequency, time interval, and distortion. Digital oscilloscopes, which are commonly used in 5G testing, employ an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) to measure 5G signals. Attenuators and vertical amplifiers are utilized before the ADC to scale the waveform. Digital oscilloscopes also offer automated incident capturing and storing facilities, enabling a better understanding of component and signal issues. With the anticipated increase in 5G traffic, oscilloscopes supporting higher bandwidth applications will be in high demand among electronics manufacturers. In response, market players, such as Anritsu Corp. And Tektronix Inc., are introducing advanced oscilloscopes to cater to this need. For instance, Anritsu's BERTWave MP2110A oscilloscope supports 53-Gbaud pulse amplitude modulation (PAM) signals for 5G network and device testing. Tektronix's new 2 Series MSO is a portable, lightweight oscilloscope designed for both laboratory and field use. The launch of such advanced oscilloscopes and the rising demand from industries like communication, electronics, semiconductors, and others will fuel the growth of the oscilloscopes segment in the global 5G testing equipment market.

Analyst Review

The 5G testing equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the widespread deployment of 5G technology and the increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity. 5G testing equipment is essential for ensuring the efficient and effective operation of 5G device infrastructure, including electric signals, spectrums, and bandwidth. With the increasing number of connected devices, from IoT sensors to large data centers, automobiles, entertainment systems, healthcare equipment, and security systems, the need for reliable and user-oriented 5G networks is more important than ever. 5G testing equipment plays a crucial role in optimizing network performance, addressing issues such as base station placement, antenna design, and network equipment configuration. Specialized testing equipment, including spectrum analyzers, signal generators, and channel emulators, are used to ensure the high connectivity, quick communication, and low latency required for various applications, from emergency services to entertainment and beyond. As 5G networks become increasingly complex, optimization and testing will remain critical to ensuring the network's reliability, efficiency, and ability to meet the demands of users and industries alike.

Market Overview

The 5G testing equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the widespread deployment of 5G device infrastructure and the increasing demand for high connectivity, low latency, and quick communication. Electric signals and spectrums are crucial elements in 5G testing, with an emphasis on securing sufficient bandwidth for device efficiency. The network's ability to support IoT, connected devices, large data centers, automobiles, entertainment, healthcare, security, and other user-oriented applications is essential. 5G testing equipment includes specialized tools for 5G device capabilities, data transfer, and mobile communications. These tools include oscilloscopes, signal generators, and spectrum analyzers. Massive MIMO, mmWave, Channel Sounding, and reprogrammable instrument tools are essential for addressing 5G challenges such as prototyping and optimizing performance. The 5G testing market caters to IDMs and ODMs, network operators, and service providers. Test programs for 5G traffic, base stations, antennas, network equipment, and specialized testing equipment are critical for addressing performance issues and ensuring network optimization. 5G testing equipment is also vital for the deployment of advanced multimedia applications, millimeter wave usage, multimode integration, beamforming, and testing processes. Testing costs are a concern, and software-defined testing and a software-defined approach are gaining popularity. The 5G testing market is also impacted by challenges such as the digital divide, facilities and services, and the need for secure wireless connections. The market is expected to grow significantly as 5G becomes more widespread for smart city purposes, digitalization, and mobile communications. Data traffic, enterprises, and consumer electronic devices are significant end-users of 5G testing equipment. The market is also driven by the growing demand for autonomous vehicles, connected car applications, intelligent transportation systems, public safety applications, energy management, and heterogeneous architecture with multiple frequency bands and small cells. Signal propagation, interference, and antenna design are critical considerations in 5G testing.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis



Accedian

Accuver

Anokiwave, Inc.

Anritsu

Aritza Networks, Inc.

Cohu, Inc.

Consultix Wireless

Emite

Exfo, Inc.

Gao Tek & GAO Group, Inc

GI Communications, Inc.

Innowireless Co Ltd.

Keysight Technologies

Macom

Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

Pctel, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz

Simnovus Spirent Communications

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

