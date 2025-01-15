Minister Galushchenko Meets With Newly Elected Supervisory Board Of Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian German Galushchenko has met with the newly appointed members of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo National Power Company to discuss the company's priority objectives.

“Sadly, almost every night Ukrenergo's substations are targeted by enemy attacks. Nevertheless, even after 13 massive last year, with more than 1,700 different drones and missiles used to destroy energy facilities, we managed to withstand,” Galushchenko noted.

In his words, the key task is to ensure the stable operation of Ukraine's integrated energy system in synchrony with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), as well as Ukraine's energy sustainability and independence.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to discussing financial and technical aspects of the company's development, as well as cooperation with ENTSO-E and other energy market participants.

The participants also spoke about deepening cooperation with European operators to further integrate the energy systems of Ukraine and EU countries, and receive comprehensive support amid the destruction of Ukraine's energy system as a result of targeted attacks by the aggressor.

Among other things, Galushchenko emphasized the need to hold a transparent competition for the selection and appointment of the company's management board and its CEO as soon as possible.

A reminder that the new composition of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo National Power Company was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and endorsed by the orders of the Ukrainian Energy Ministry.

Overall, Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board includes seven persons: four independent members selected through competition (Luigi de Francisci, Jeppe Sebastian Kofod, Jan Henrik Montell and Patrick Roland Graichen) and three representatives of the state (Yuriy Boiko, Anatolii Hulei and Oleksii Nikitin).

