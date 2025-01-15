(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:TMDX) on behalf of TransMedics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TransMedics has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TransMedics is the subject of a report issued by Scorpion Capital on January 10, 2025. The report claims that in“20 years of shorting, TransMedics is the most extreme and grotesque healthcare fraud we have encountered, not only for its scale, but because it is predicated on the exploitation of the most vulnerable patients – the terminally ill, desperate for an organ. The 'lucky' patients who receive a diseased, damaged organ rejected by reputable surgeons and centers ... are oblivious to the cesspool of perverse, secret incentives that steered the organ their way.”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TransMedics shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at

