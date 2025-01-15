Qatar, Egypt, US Announce Gaza Deal For Detainees And Prisoners Exchange, Return To Sustainable Calm

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America announce that the parties to the conflict in Gaza have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange of hostages and prisoners and return to a sustainable calm ultimately achieving a permanent ceasefire between the parties.

The agreement is expected to come into effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

The agreement reached by the two parties includes three stages. The first stage, which lasts for 42 days, includes a ceasefire, the withdrawal and redeployment of Israeli forces outside densely populated areas, the release of hostages and exchange of prisoners and detainees, the exchange of the remains of the deceased, the return of internally displaced persons to their places of residence in the Gaza strip, and facilitating the departure of patients and wounded to receive treatment.

The first stage also includes intensifying the safe and effective entry and distribution of humanitarian aid on a large scale throughout the Gaza strip, rehabilitating hospitals, health centers, and bakeries, bringing in civil defense supplies and fuel, and bringing in shelter supplies for displaced persons who lost their homes due to the war.



Egyptian president welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas hails Gaza ceasefire deal as triumph of Palestinians' steadfastness; appreciates mediators

Full and complete ceasefire in phase one of Gaza deal: Biden LIVE UPDATE: Prime Minister holds press conference on Gaza mediation efforts

Read Also

In this context, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America affirm that their policy as guarantors of this agreement is to help ensure that all three of its stages will be fully implemented by both parties. Accordingly, the mediators will work together to ensure that the parties implement their obligations in the agreement and that the three stages continue in full.

The guarantors will also work in coordination with the UN, other providers of assistance, and partners from around the world to support the rapid and sustained surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza under the terms outlined in the agreement. We call on other countries to join and support these efforts under mechanisms we have established to help implement the agreement.