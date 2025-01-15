Proptechbuzz Unveils New Community Product To Empower The Built World Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering global leaders to build, manage, and monetize communities in the built world industry

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PropTechBuzz, the global bridging proptech innovation and the sector, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking community product, Community Builder. Designed to empower community leaders, this new tool enhances engagement, fosters collaboration, and unlocks diverse monetization opportunities within the built world industry.The Community Builder is poised to redefine how real estate and proptech ecosystems thrive, offering robust infrastructure and tailored solutions for highly engaged and interconnected networks.Key Features of Community Builder:Autonomous Communities:Create vibrant, self-sufficient communities tailored to the specific needs of the real estate and proptech sectors.Enhanced Admin Control:Manage sub-channels, moderate content, and customize community branding effortlessly.Facilitate topic-specific discussions with dedicated sub-channels and member-specific access.Monetization Opportunities:Introduce paid sub-channels for premium content and discussions.Offer educational programs with IP ownership for admins.Integrate sponsored content and ads to generate revenue.Integrated Event Calendar:Schedule and share events, webinars, and updates, with seamless Google Calendar sync.Add-On Services:Offer exclusive services at the click of a button, creating new revenue streams.Gamification and Leaderboards:Drive engagement with competitive leaderboards and reward active members with premium access or other incentives.Shaping the Future of PropTech Communities“Community Builder is our bold step toward enabling leaders in the proptech and real estate industries to create thriving, interconnected ecosystems,” said Ravi Kumar Sapata, Founder and CEO of PropTechBuzz.“Unlike siloed platforms, PropTechBuzz connects communities globally, fostering a virtuous value chain where members benefit from shared resources and collaborations.”A Global ImpactPropTechBuzz has already empowered notable communities like the US PropTech Council, Dubai PropTech Business Group, and the Africa Valuation Conference, enhancing their ability to grow and engage members effectively.Amy Polvado, Chairwoman of the US PropTech Council, stated:“At the US PropTech Council, we strive to help PropTech companies thrive and connect globally. PropTechBuzz's Community Builder has been instrumental in advancing our mission by providing cutting-edge tools and infrastructure.”About PropTechBuzzPropTechBuzz is the premier platform connecting innovators, industry professionals, and investors within the proptech and real estate sectors. By offering dynamic community tools, seamless collaboration, and groundbreaking features, PropTechBuzz is shaping the future of the built world.

