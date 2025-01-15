The 40Th Annual Kingdom Day Parade Is Rescheduled From Saturday, January 18Th To Monday, February 17, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rescheduled Date Kingdom Day Parade Banner 2025

Stevie Wonder, the Kingdom Day Parade's 1st Year Parade Grand Marshal

Honoring The Life & Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. THEME: PEACE & UNITY; LET IT START WITH US

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Kingdom Day Parade Organizing Committee is pleased to announce a rescheduled date for the 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade. The new date is Monday, February 17th, 2025. Dr. Adrian Dove, Parade Chairman, announced that this date, the following paid holiday of the year after the MLK, Jr. holiday, happens to fall on the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln, who ended Slavery on January 1, 1863, and is also in the very middle of“Black History Month.”This postponement was necessitated by the massive fires in southern California, which have evolved into the costliest natural disaster in recent history. In the spirit of Dr. King, the parade organizers have compassion and sincere empathy for the suffering of so many people who have lost their homes and lives. They have moved the parade forward one month to contribute to emergency relief efforts.The Kingdom Day Parade Committee continues to extend heartfelt gratitude to emergency responders, community leaders, and those working to aid those impacted.Chairman Adrian Dove & incoming President Sabra Waddy also join in paying tribute to Stevie Wonder, the Kingdom Day Parade's 1st Year Parade Grand Marshal and driving force behind the creation of naming the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday, which commenced on January 20, 1986.For more information and parade details, please visit the website at .

Joy Parris

Rich Girl Productions

+1 323-960-5600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.