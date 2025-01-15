(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The previous version of an release issued under the same headline earlier today by Home BancShares, (NYSE: HOMB) included an error in the registration for the live call. The correct link is: and is now reflected in the Conference Call section of the earnings release below:

HOMB Run in '24. Company Completes Texas Loan Cleanup and Cleans the Asset Bases for '25, While Hitting New Records of $1 Billion in Revenue and $400 Million in Earnings CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the“Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Net income $100.6 million $100.0 million $101.5 million $100.1 million $86.2 million Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $99.8 million $99.0 million $103.9 million $99.2 million $92.2 million Total revenue (net) $258.4 million $258.0 million $254.6 million $246.4 million $245.6 million Income before income taxes $129.5 million $129.1 million $133.4 million $130.4 million $112.8 million Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $146.2 million $148.0 million $141.4 million $134.9 million $118.4 million PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $145.2 million $146.6 million $141.9 million $133.7 million $126.4 million Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 50.11% 50.03% 52.40% 52.92% 45.92% Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 49.74% 49.49% 52.59% 52.45% 49.16% P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 56.57% 57.35% 55.54% 54.75% 48.22% P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 56.20% 56.81% 55.73% 54.28% 51.46% ROA 1.77% 1.74% 1.79% 1.78% 1.55% ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 1.76% 1.72% 1.83% 1.76% 1.66% NIM 4.39% 4.28% 4.27% 4.13% 4.17% Purchase accounting accretion $1.6 million $1.9 million $1.9 million $2.8 million $2.3 million ROE 10.13% 10.23% 10.73% 10.64% 9.36% ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 10.05% 10.12% 10.98% 10.54% 10.00% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 15.94% 16.26% 17.29% 17.22% 15.49% ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 15.82% 16.09% 17.69% 17.07% 16.56% Diluted earnings per share $0.51 $0.50 $0.51 $0.50 $0.43 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $0.50 $0.50 $0.52 $0.49 $0.46 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63% 0.63% 0.56% 0.48% 0.42% Common equity tier 1 capital 15.1% 14.7% 14.4% 14.3% 14.2% Leverage 13.0% 12.5% 12.3% 12.3% 12.4% Tier 1 capital 15.1% 14.7% 14.4% 14.3% 14.2% Total risk-based capital 18.7% 18.3% 18.0% 17.9% 17.8% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.87% 2.11% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% Book value per share $19.92 $19.91 $19.30 $18.98 $18.81 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 12.68 12.67 12.08 11.79 11.63

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“The fourth quarter was a strong finish to 2024, pushing us across the finish line to our first $400 million year in earnings. I'm always proud of the strength of our company, but I'm especially proud of a quarter where margin is up, legacy loans are up, deposits are up, revenue is up, earnings are up, and we managed to swallow an asset quality cleanup that began with legacy loans from Happy Bank and led to a company-wide cleanup. Our strong balance sheet, capital and loan loss reserve allowed us to make a proactive cleanup that puts this in the rear-view mirror for HOMB and sets us up for an even greater year in 2025,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 was $100.6 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $99.8 million(1) and $0.50 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded an additional $16.7 million in credit loss expense as a result of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This provision, along with the $16.7 million provision recorded during the third quarter of 2024, brings our total hurricane reserve to $33.4 million. The two hurricanes spanned across the third and fourth quarters, and the amount of time it takes for customers to settle with insurance will no doubt increase, with two back-to-back events. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $110.9 million in loans on deferral as a result of the two hurricanes. No additional provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as the current level of reserves was considered adequate for the loan portfolio.

Our net interest margin was 4.39% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.28% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. The yield on loans was 7.49% and 7.60% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.76 billion to $14.80 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.80% as of December 31, 2024, from 3.02% as of September 30, 2024, while average interest-bearing deposits decreased from $12.87 billion to $12.86 billion.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company paid off its $700.0 million advance from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”). This improved the net interest margin by six basis points. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2024, there was $1.5 million of event interest income compared to $573,000 of event interest income for the third quarter of 2024. This was accretive to the margin by two basis points.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.6 million and $1.9 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $19.1 million and $20.8 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $219.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, and $217.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was the result of a $12.1 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $10.3 million decrease in interest income. The $12.1 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $7.2 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $4.8 million decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance. The $10.3 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $4.5 million decrease in income from deposits with other banks resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance and the declining interest rate environment. In addition loan interest income decreased by $3.6 million and investment income decreased by $2.3 million. The overall decrease in interest income and interest expense is primarily due to the declining interest rate environment as well as the reduction in the average interest earning assets and liabilities.

The Company reported $41.2 million of non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024. The most important components of fourth quarter non-interest income were $11.7 million from other service charges and fees, $9.9 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $8.4 million from other income, $4.5 million from trust fees, $3.5 million in mortgage lending income, $2.8 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.2 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $850,000 from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. This was partially offset by a $2.4 million loss on OREO.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $112.2 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $60.8 million from salaries and employee benefits, $27.5 million in other operating expense, $14.5 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $9.3 million in data processing expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2024, our efficiency ratio was 42.24%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.00%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.76 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $14.82 billion at September 30, 2024. Total deposits were $17.15 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $16.71 billion at September 30, 2024. Total assets were $22.49 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.82 billion at September 30, 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company had a $59.5 million decline in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $121.1 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and Centennial CFG experienced $180.4 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.82 billion at December 31, 2024.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.67% and 0.68% at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.63% at both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs were $53.4 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. As previously noted, during the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company completed an asset quality cleanup project. The charge-off detail by region for the fourth quarter of 2024 can be seen below.

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-off $ 47,774 $ 2,108 $ 1,973 $ 1,457 $ 637 $ 10 $ 53,959 Recovery 174 181 - 15 193 2 565 Net charge-offs $ 47,600 $ 1,927 $ 1,973 $ 1,442 $ 444 $ 8 $ 53,394 Percentage of total 89.1 % 3.6 % 3.7 % 2.7 % 0.8 % - % 100.0 %

Non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 were $98.9 million, and non-performing assets at December 31, 2024 were $142.4 million. The detail by region can be seen below.

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Non-accrual loans 23,494 18,448 7,390 5,537 38,778 206 93,853 Loans 90+ days past due 4,134 538 - - 362 - 5,034 Total non-performing loans 27,628 18,986 7,390 5,537 39,140 206 98,887 Foreclosed assets held for sale 13,924 757 22,775 - 5,951 - 43,407 Other non-performing assets 63 - - - - - 63 Total other non-performing assets 13,987 757 22,775 - 5,951 - 43,470 Total non-performing assets 41,615 19,743 30,165 5,537 45,091 206 142,357

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $275.9 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.87% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $312.6 million, or 2.11% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was 278.99% and 309.16% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The reduction in the allowance for credit losses reflects the net charge-offs during the quarter as a result of the asset quality cleanup project, partially offset by the additional hurricane provision.

Stockholders' equity was $3.96 billion at December 31, 2024, which increased approximately $1.2 million from September 30, 2024. The net increase in stockholders' equity is primarily associated with the $61.8 million increase in retained earnings and $694,000 increase in capital surplus, which was partially offset by the $61.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Book value per common share was $19.92 at December 31, 2024, compared to $19.91 at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $12.68(1) at December 31, 2024, compared to $12.67(1) at September 30, 2024.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit or for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company's primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like“may,”“plan,”“propose,”“contemplate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“continue,”“expect,”“project,”“predict,”“estimate,”“could,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2024.

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 281,063 $ 265,408 $ 229,209 $ 205,262 $ 226,363 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 629,284 752,269 829,507 969,996 773,850 Cash and cash equivalents 910,347 1,017,677 1,058,716 1,175,258 1,000,213 Federal funds sold 3,725 6,425 - 5,200 5,100 Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses 3,072,639 3,270,620 3,344,539 3,400,884 3,507,841 Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,275,204 1,277,090 1,278,853 1,280,586 1,281,982 Total investment securities 4,347,843 4,547,710 4,623,392 4,681,470 4,789,823 Loans receivable 14,764,500 14,823,979 14,781,457 14,513,673 14,424,728 Allowance for credit losses (275,880 ) (312,574 ) (295,856 ) (290,294 ) (288,234 ) Loans receivable, net 14,488,620 14,511,405 14,485,601 14,223,379 14,136,494 Bank premises and equipment, net 386,322 388,776 383,691 389,618 393,300 Foreclosed assets held for sale 43,407 43,040 41,347 30,650 30,486 Cash value of life insurance 219,786 219,353 218,198 215,424 214,516 Accrued interest receivable 120,129 118,871 120,984 119,029 118,966 Deferred tax asset, net 186,697 176,629 195,041 202,882 197,164 Goodwill 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit intangible 40,327 42,395 44,490 46,630 48,770 Other assets 345,292 352,583 350,192 347,928 323,573 Total assets $ 22,490,748 $ 22,823,117 $ 22,919,905 $ 22,835,721 $ 22,656,658 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 4,006,115 $ 3,937,168 $ 4,068,302 $ 4,115,603 $ 4,085,501 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 11,347,850 10,966,426 11,150,516 11,047,258 11,050,347 Time deposits 1,792,332 1,802,116 1,736,985 1,703,269 1,651,863 Total deposits 17,146,297 16,705,710 16,955,803 16,866,130 16,787,711 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 162,350 179,416 137,996 176,107 142,085 FHLB and other borrowed funds 600,750 1,300,750 1,301,050 1,301,050 1,301,300 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 181,080 238,058 230,011 241,345 194,653 Subordinated debentures 439,246 439,394 439,542 439,688 439,834 Total liabilities 18,529,723 18,863,328 19,064,402 19,024,320 18,865,583 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1,989 1,989 1,997 2,008 2,015 Capital surplus 2,272,794 2,272,100 2,295,893 2,326,824 2,348,023 Retained earnings 1,942,350 1,880,562 1,819,412 1,753,994 1,690,112 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (256,108 ) (194,862 ) (261,799 ) (271,425 ) (249,075 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,961,025 3,959,789 3,855,503 3,811,401 3,791,075 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,490,748 $ 22,823,117 $ 22,919,905 $ 22,835,721 $ 22,656,658





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (In thousands) Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Interest income: Loans $ 278,409 $ 281,977 $ 274,324 $ 265,294 $ 260,003 $ 1,100,004 $ 989,616 Investment securities Taxable 28,943 31,006 32,587 33,229 34,016 125,765 138,575 Tax-exempt 7,704 7,704 7,769 7,803 7,855 30,980 31,618 Deposits - other banks 7,585 12,096 12,564 10,528 4,281 42,773 15,023 Federal funds sold 73 62 59 61 65 255 221 Total interest income 322,714 332,845 327,303 316,915 306,220 1,299,777 1,175,053 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 90,564 97,785 95,741 92,548 87,971 376,638 295,978 Federal funds purchased - 1 - - - 1 3 FHLB and other borrowed funds 9,541 14,383 14,255 14,276 9,878 52,455 30,825 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,346 1,335 1,363 1,404 1,480 5,448 4,813 Subordinated debentures 4,121 4,121 4,122 4,097 4,121 16,461 16,489 Total interest expense 105,572 117,625 115,481 112,325 103,450 451,003 348,108 Net interest income 217,142 215,220 211,822 204,590 202,770 848,774 826,945 Provision for credit losses on loans 16,700 18,200 8,000 5,500 5,650 48,400 11,950 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments - 1,000 - (1,000 ) - - (1,500 ) (Recovery of) provision for credit losses on investment securities - (330 ) - - - (330 ) 1,683 Total credit loss expense 16,700 18,870 8,000 4,500 5,650 48,070 12,133 Net interest income after credit loss expense 200,442 196,350 203,822 200,090 197,120 800,704 814,812 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 9,935 9,888 9,714 9,686 10,072 39,223 39,207 Other service charges and fees 11,651 10,490 10,679 10,189 10,422 43,009 44,188 Trust fees 4,526 4,403 4,722 5,066 4,316 18,717 17,892 Mortgage lending income 3,518 4,437 4,276 3,558 2,385 15,789 10,738 Insurance commissions 483 595 565 508 480 2,151 2,086 Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,215 1,161 1,279 1,195 1,170 4,850 4,655 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 2,820 2,637 2,998 3,007 3,010 11,462 11,642 Gain on SBA loans 218 145 56 198 42 617 278 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 26 32 2,052 (8 ) 583 2,102 1,507 (Loss) gain on OREO, net (2,423 ) 85 49 17 13 (2,272 ) 332 Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 850 1,392 (274 ) 1,003 5,024 2,971 (1,094 ) Other income 8,403 7,514 6,658 7,380 5,331 29,955 38,503 Total non-interest income 41,222 42,779 42,774 41,799 42,848 168,574 169,934 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 60,824 58,861 60,427 60,910 63,430 241,022 256,966 Occupancy and equipment 14,526 14,546 14,408 14,551 14,965 58,031 60,303 Data processing expense 9,324 9,088 8,935 9,147 9,107 36,494 36,329 Other operating expenses 27,536 27,550 29,415 26,888 39,673 111,389 119,265 Total non-interest expense 112,210 110,045 113,185 111,496 127,175 446,936 472,863 Income before income taxes 129,454 129,084 133,411 130,393 112,793 522,342 511,883 Income tax expense 28,890 29,046 31,881 30,284 26,550 120,101 118,954 Net income $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 101,530 $ 100,109 $ 86,243 $ 402,241 $ 392,929





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 2.01 $ 1.94 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 0.50 0.50 0.52 0.49 0.46 2.01 1.97 Basic earnings per common share 0.51 0.50 0.51 0.50 0.43 2.01 1.94 Dividends per share - common 0.195 0.195 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.750 0.72 Book value per common share 19.92 19.91 19.30 18.98 18.81 19.92 18.81 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 12.68 12.67 12.08 11.79 11.63 12.68 11.63 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 198,863 199,380 200,319 201,210 201,756 199,939 202,627 Average diluted shares outstanding 198,973 199,461 200,465 201,390 201,891 200,069 202,773 End of period common shares outstanding 198,882 198,879 199,746 200,797 201,526 198,882 201,526 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets (ROA) 1.77 % 1.74 % 1.79 % 1.78 % 1.55 % 1.77 % 1.77 % Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 1.76 % 1.72 % 1.83 % 1.76 % 1.66 % 1.77 % 1.79 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 1.92 % 1.88 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.69 % 1.92 % 1.93 % Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 1.91 % 1.86 % 1.98 % 1.91 % 1.81 % 1.92 % 1.95 % Return on average common equity (ROE) 10.13 % 10.23 % 10.73 % 10.64 % 9.36 % 10.43 % 10.82 % Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 10.05 % 10.12 % 10.98 % 10.54 % 10.00 % 10.42 % 10.97 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1) 15.94 % 16.26 % 17.29 % 17.22 % 15.49 % 16.66 % 18.03 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 15.82 % 16.09 % 17.69 % 17.07 % 16.56 % 16.64 % 18.28 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 16.18 % 16.51 % 17.56 % 17.50 % 15.80 % 16.92 % 18.36 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 16.07 % 16.34 % 17.97 % 17.34 % 16.87 % 16.91 % 18.62 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Efficiency ratio 42.24 % 41.42 % 43.17 % 44.22 % 50.64 % 42.74 % 46.21 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 42.00 % 41.66 % 42.59 % 44.43 % 46.43 % 42.65 % 45.24 % Net interest margin - FTE (NIM) 4.39 % 4.28 % 4.27 % 4.13 % 4.17 % 4.27 % 4.25 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 2,398 $ 2,616 $ 2,628 $ 892 $ 1,091 $ 8,534 $ 5,506 Total revenue (net) 258,364 257,999 254,596 246,389 245,618 1,017,348 996,879 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) 146,154 147,954 141,411 134,893 118,443 570,412 524,016 PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 145,209 146,562 141,886 133,728 126,402 567,385 531,515 Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 50.11 % 50.03 % 52.40 % 52.92 % 45.92 % 51.34 % 51.35 % Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 49.74 % 49.49 % 52.59 % 52.45 % 49.16 % 51.05 % 52.10 % P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 56.57 % 57.35 % 55.54 % 54.75 % 48.22 % 56.07 % 52.57 % P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 56.20 % 56.81 % 55.73 % 54.28 % 51.46 % 55.77 % 53.32 % Total purchase accounting accretion $ 1,610 $ 1,878 $ 1,873 $ 2,772 $ 2,324 $ 8,133 $ 10,587 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 19,090 20,832 22,788 24,820 27,397 21,882 31,334 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 1,941 $ 1,810 $ 1,692 $ 1,654 $ 2,226 $ 7,097 $ 8,850 Amortization of intangibles 2,068 2,095 2,140 2,140 2,253 8,443 9,685 Electronic banking expense 3,307 3,569 3,412 3,156 3,599 13,444 14,313 Directors' fees 356 362 423 498 399 1,639 1,814 Due from bank service charges 271 302 282 276 274 1,131 1,115 FDIC and state assessment 3,216 3,360 5,494 3,318 16,016 15,388 25,530 Insurance 900 926 905 903 873 3,634 3,567 Legal and accounting 2,361 1,902 2,617 2,081 1,192 8,961 5,230 Other professional fees 1,736 2,062 2,108 2,236 1,640 8,142 8,815 Operating supplies 711 673 613 683 777 2,680 3,138 Postage 518 522 497 523 503 2,060 2,081 Telephone 438 455 444 470 515 1,807 2,160 Other expense 9,713 9,512 8,788 8,950 9,406 36,963 32,967 Total other operating expenses $ 27,536 $ 27,550 $ 29,415 $ 26,888 $ 39,673 $ 111,389 $ 119,265 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 86.11 % 88.74 % 87.18 % 86.05 % 85.92 % Common equity to assets 17.61 % 17.35 % 16.82 % 16.69 % 16.73 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 11.98 % 11.78 % 11.23 % 11.06 % 11.05 % . LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 5,426,780 $ 5,496,536 $ 5,599,925 $ 5,616,965 $ 5,549,954 Construction/land development 2,736,214 2,741,419 2,511,817 2,330,555 2,293,047 Agricultural 336,993 335,965 345,461 337,618 325,156 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 1,956,489 1,932,352 1,910,143 1,899,974 1,844,260 Multifamily residential 496,484 482,648 509,091 415,926 435,736 Total real estate 10,952,960 10,988,920 10,876,437 10,601,038 10,448,153 Consumer 1,234,361 1,219,197 1,189,386 1,163,228 1,153,690 Commercial and industrial 2,022,775 2,084,667 2,242,072 2,284,775 2,324,991 Agricultural 367,251 352,963 314,600 278,609 307,327 Other 187,153 178,232 158,962 186,023 190,567 Loans receivable $ 14,764,500 $ 14,823,979 $ 14,781,457 $ 14,513,673 $ 14,424,728 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 312,574 $ 295,856 $ 290,294 $ 288,234 $ 285,562 Loans charged off 53,959 2,001 3,098 3,978 3,592 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 565 519 660 538 614 Net loans charged off 53,394 1,482 2,438 3,440 2,978 Provision for credit losses - loans 16,700 18,200 8,000 5,500 5,650 Balance, end of period $ 275,880 $ 312,574 $ 295,856 $ 290,294 $ 288,234 Net charge-offs to average total loans 1.44 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.87 % 2.11 % 2.00 % 2.00 % 2.00 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 93,853 $ 95,747 $ 78,090 $ 67,055 $ 59,971 Loans past due 90 days or more 5,034 5,356 8,251 12,928 4,130 Total non-performing loans 98,887 101,103 86,341 79,983 64,101 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 43,407 43,040 41,347 30,650 30,486 Other non-performing assets 63 63 63 63 785 Total other non-performing assets 43,470 43,103 41,410 30,713 31,271 Total non-performing assets $ 142,357 $ 144,206 $ 127,751 $ 110,696 $ 95,372 Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 278.99 % 309.16 % 342.66 % 362.94 % 449.66 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.44 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.56 % 0.48 % 0.42 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 643,959 $ 7,585 4.69 % $ 903,456 $ 12,096 5.33 % Federal funds sold 6,068 73 4.79 % 4,629 62 5.33 % Investment securities - taxable 3,291,472 28,943 3.50 % 3,391,838 31,006 3.64 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,154,384 9,980 3.44 % 1,163,568 10,181 3.48 % Loans receivable - FTE 14,798,953 278,531 7.49 % 14,762,667 282,116 7.60 % Total interest-earning assets 19,894,836 325,112 6.50 % 20,226,158 335,461 6.60 % Non-earning assets 2,670,241 2,667,626 Total assets $ 22,565,077 $ 22,893,784 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,058,959 $ 72,220 2.60 % $ 11,095,572 $ 79,232 2.84 % Time deposits 1,800,618 18,344 4.05 % 1,769,952 18,553 4.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,859,577 90,564 2.80 % 12,865,524 97,785 3.02 % Federal funds purchased - - - % 43 1 9.25 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 174,759 1,346 3.06 % 157,178 1,335 3.38 % FHLB and other borrowed funds 889,880 9,541 4.27 % 1,300,876 14,383 4.40 % Subordinated debentures 439,319 4,121 3.73 % 439,467 4,121 3.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,363,535 105,572 2.92 % 14,763,088 117,625 3.17 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 4,024,433 3,993,187 Other liabilities 226,933 247,797 Total liabilities 18,614,901 19,004,072 Shareholders' equity 3,950,176 3,889,712 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,565,077 $ 22,893,784 Net interest spread 3.58 % 3.43 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 219,540 4.39 % $ 217,836 4.28 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 819,445 $ 42,773 5.22 % $ 319,733 $ 15,023 4.70 % Federal funds sold 5,035 255 5.06 % 3,864 221 5.72 % Investment securities - taxable 3,400,325 125,765 3.70 % 3,655,632 138,575 3.79 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,190,033 39,057 3.28 % 1,276,566 36,727 2.88 % Loans receivable - FTE 14,675,001 1,100,461 7.50 % 14,314,732 990,013 6.92 % Total interest-earning assets 20,089,839 1,308,311 6.51 % 19,570,527 1,180,559 6.03 % Non-earning assets 2,664,541 2,647,383 Total assets $ 22,754,380 $ 22,217,910 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,078,003 $ 304,976 2.75 % $ 11,162,244 $ 258,586 2.32 % Time deposits 1,747,302 71,662 4.10 % 1,284,156 37,392 2.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,825,305 376,638 2.94 % 12,446,400 295,978 2.38 % Federal funds purchased 20 1 5.00 % 44 3 6.82 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 165,965 5,448 3.28 % 149,014 4,813 3.23 % FHLB and other borrowed funds 1,197,662 52,455 4.38 % 753,152 30,825 4.09 % Subordinated debentures 439,539 16,461 3.75 % 440,125 16,489 3.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,628,491 451,003 3.08 % 13,788,735 348,108 2.52 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 4,029,684 4,599,241 Other liabilities 238,528 198,634 Total liabilities 18,896,703 18,586,610 Shareholders' equity 3,857,677 3,631,300 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,754,380 $ 22,217,910 Net interest spread 3.43 % 3.51 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 857,308 4.27 % $ 832,451 4.25 %





Home BancShares, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 101,530 $ 100,109 $ 86,243 $ 402,241 $ 392,929 Pre-tax adjustments FDIC special assessment - - 2,260 - 12,983 2,260 12,983 BOLI death benefits (95 ) - - (162 ) - (257 ) (3,117 ) Gain on sale of building - - (2,059 ) - - (2,059 ) - Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (850 ) (1,392 ) 274 (1,003 ) (5,024 ) (2,971 ) 1,094 Recoveries on historic losses - - - - - - (3,461 ) Total pre-tax adjustments (945 ) (1,392 ) 475 (1,165 ) 7,959 (3,027 ) 7,499 Tax-effect of adjustments (208 ) (348 ) 119 (251 ) 1,989 (688 ) 1,959 Deferred tax asset write-down - - 2,030 - - 2,030 - Total adjustments after-tax (B) (737 ) (1,044 ) 2,386 (914 ) 5,970 (309 ) 5,540 Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 99,827 $ 98,994 $ 103,916 $ 99,195 $ 92,213 $ 401,932 $ 398,469 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 198,973 199,461 200,465 201,390 201,891 200,069 202,773 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 2.01 $ 1.94 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) (0.01 ) 0.00 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.03 0.00 0.03 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.46 $ 2.01 $ 1.97 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/E) 1.77 % 1.74 % 1.79 % 1.78 % 1.55 % 1.77 % 1.77 % Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 1.76 % 1.72 % 1.83 % 1.76 % 1.66 % 1.77 % 1.79 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 1.92 % 1.88 % 1.94 % 1.93 % 1.69 % 1.92 % 1.93 % Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F)) 1.91 % 1.86 % 1.98 % 1.91 % 1.81 % 1.92 % 1.95 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 101,530 $ 100,109 $ 86,243 $ 402,241 $ 392,929 Amortization of intangibles (B) 2,068 2,095 2,140 2,140 2,253 8,443 9,685 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,563 1,572 1,605 1,605 1,690 6,345 7,288 Adjustments after-tax (D) (737 ) (1,044 ) 2,386 (914 ) 5,970 (309 ) 5,540 Average assets (E) 22,565,077 22,893,784 22,875,949 22,683,259 22,056,440 22,754,380 22,217,910 Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F) 1,439,566 1,441,654 1,443,778 1,445,902 1,448,061 1,442,713 1,451,705





Home BancShares, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 10.13 % 10.23 % 10.73 % 10.64 % 9.36 % 10.43 % 10.82 % Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 10.05 % 10.12 % 10.98 % 10.54 % 10.00 % 10.42 % 10.97 % Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E)) 15.94 % 16.26 % 17.29 % 17.22 % 15.49 % 16.66 % 18.03 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 15.82 % 16.09 % 17.69 % 17.07 % 16.56 % 16.64 % 18.28 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 16.18 % 16.51 % 17.56 % 17.50 % 15.80 % 16.92 % 18.36 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E)) 16.07 % 16.34 % 17.97 % 17.34 % 16.87 % 16.91 % 18.62 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 101,530 $ 100,109 $ 86,243 $ 402,241 $ 392,929 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 102,127 101,610 103,135 101,714 87,933 408,586 400,217 Adjustments after-tax (C) (737 ) (1,044 ) 2,386 (914 ) 5,970 (309 ) 5,540 Average common equity (D) 3,950,176 3,889,712 3,805,800 3,783,652 3,656,720 3,857,677 3,631,300 Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E) 1,439,566 1,441,654 1,443,778 1,445,902 1,448,061 1,442,713 1,451,705 EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E)) 42.24 % 41.42 % 43.17 % 44.22 % 50.64 % 42.74 % 46.21 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H)) 42.00 % 41.66 % 42.59 % 44.43 % 46.43 % 42.65 % 45.24 % Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C)) 50.11 % 50.03 % 52.40 % 52.92 % 45.92 % 51.34 % 51.35 % Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C)) 49.74 % 49.49 % 52.59 % 52.45 % 49.16 % 51.05 % 52.10 % Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $ 146,154 $ 147,954 $ 141,411 $ 134,893 $ 118,443 $ 570,412 $ 524,016 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $ 145,209 $ 146,562 $ 141,886 $ 133,728 $ 126,402 $ 567,385 $ 531,515 P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C) 56.57 % 57.35 % 55.54 % 54.75 % 48.22 % 56.07 % 52.57 % P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C) 56.20 % 56.81 % 55.73 % 54.28 % 51.46 % 55.77 % 53.32 % Pre-tax net income (A) $ 129,454 $ 129,084 $ 133,411 $ 130,393 $ 112,793 $ 522,342 $ 511,883 Net interest income (B) 217,142 215,220 211,822 204,590 202,770 848,774 826,945 Non-interest income (C) 41,222 42,779 42,774 41,799 42,848 168,574 169,934 Non-interest expense (D) 112,210 110,045 113,185 111,496 127,175 446,936 472,863 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E) 2,398 2,616 2,628 892 1,091 8,534 5,506 Total pre-tax adjustments (F) (945 ) (1,392 ) 475 (1,165 ) 7,959 (3,027 ) 7,499 Amortization of intangibles (G) 2,068 2,095 2,140 2,140 2,253 8,443 9,685 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $ 850 $ 1,392 $ (274 ) $ 1,003 $ 5,024 $ 2,971 $ (1,094 ) (Loss) gain on OREO (2,423 ) 85 49 17 13 (2,272 ) 332 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 26 32 2,052 (8 ) 583 2,102 1,507 BOLI death benefits 95 - - 162 - 257 3,117 Recoveries on historic losses - - - - - - 3,461 Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $ (1,452 ) $ 1,509 $ 1,827 $ 1,174 $ 5,620 $ 3,058 $ 7,323 Non-interest expense: FDIC special assessment - - 2,260 - 12,983 2,260 12,983 Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $ - $ - $ 2,260 $ - $ 12,983 $ 2,260 $ 12,983





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 19.92 $ 19.91 $ 19.30 $ 18.98 $ 18.81 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 12.68 12.67 12.08 11.79 11.63 Total stockholders' equity (A) $ 3,961,025 $ 3,959,789 $ 3,855,503 $ 3,811,401 $ 3,791,075 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 198,882 198,879 199,746 200,797 201,526 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 40,327 42,395 44,490 46,630 48,770 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 17.61 % 17.35 % 16.82 % 16.69 % 16.73 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 11.98 % 11.78 % 11.23 % 11.06 % 11.05 % Total assets (A) $ 22,490,748 $ 22,823,117 $ 22,919,905 $ 22,835,721 $ 22,656,658 Total stockholders' equity (B) 3,961,025 3,959,789 3,855,503 3,811,401 3,791,075 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 40,327 42,395 44,490 46,630 48,770