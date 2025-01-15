(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Life Time to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results on February 27, 2025

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Life Time Group Holdings, ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH ) today announced that its preliminary estimated financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, and its select guidance for fiscal 2025, will be released before open on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The Company intends to announce its preliminary estimated fourth quarter and year-end financial results on an ongoing annual basis due to the predictability of its subscription model and having finalized year-end membership levels. The Company believes this will assist its investor community with visibility into the Company's performance during the extended period between year-end and when it typically reports its fourth quarter results the last week of February.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 will be released before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

How to Participate:



Date : Thursday, February 27, 2025

Time : 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)

U.S. dial-in number : 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in number : 1-201-389-0879 Webcast:

LTH 4Q 2024 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at .

Replay Information:

WEBCAST

- A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and may be accessed online at .

CONFERENCE CALL - The replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through Thursday, March 13, 2025.



U.S. replay number : 1-844-512-2921

International replay number : 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID : 1375 1286

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 42,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

