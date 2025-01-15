Universal Stainless Stockholders Approve Acquisition By Aperam

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, (Nasdaq:USAP) (“Universal” or the“Company”) today announced that its stockholders have voted at a special meeting of Universal stockholders (the“Special Meeting”) to approve the Company's pending by Aperam S.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement governing the proposed acquisition, Universal stockholders are entitled to receive $45.00 per share in cash for every share of Universal common stock they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

At the Special Meeting, approximately 99% of the shares voted (excluding abstentions) were voted in favor of the merger, which represented approximately 68% of the total outstanding shares of Universal common stock as of November 22, 2024, the record date for the Special Meeting.

Assuming satisfaction of remaining closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025.

The final voting results on the proposals voted on at the Special Meeting will be set forth in a Form 8-K filed by Universal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, energy, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low-cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). More information is available at

