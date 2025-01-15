Statement From Universal Music Group N.V.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to UMG's statement of 9 November 2024,

UMG announced

today that Pershing Square (together with certain of its affiliates, "Pershing") has exercised

its right under the previously disclosed Registration Rights Agreement between UMG and Pershing to request an offering and

secondary listing

of

UMG

in the U.S.

Pershing has waived the 120-day filing requirement and, in line with its contractual obligations,

UMG will use commercially reasonable efforts to launch an underwritten offering for the sale of certain shares owned by Pershing by

September 15, 2025,

subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

Any actions or decisions

of UMG

beyond those necessary to comply

with its contractual

obligations

under the Registration Rights Agreement

will be determined by the Board of Directors

of UMG

based on an analysis taking into account what is value maximizing and in the best interests of all the shareholders of

UMG.

SOURCE Universal Music Group N.V.

