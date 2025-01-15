Statement From Universal Music Group N.V.
Date
1/15/2025 4:45:44 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to UMG's statement of 9 November 2024,
UMG announced
today that Pershing Square (together with certain of its affiliates, "Pershing") has exercised
its right under the previously disclosed Registration Rights Agreement between UMG and Pershing to request an offering and
secondary listing
of
UMG
in the U.S.
Pershing has waived the 120-day filing requirement and, in line with its contractual obligations,
UMG will use commercially reasonable efforts to launch an underwritten offering for the sale of certain shares owned by Pershing by
September 15, 2025,
subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.
Any actions or decisions
of UMG
beyond those necessary to comply
with its contractual
obligations
under the Registration Rights Agreement
will be determined by the Board of Directors
of UMG
based on an analysis taking into account what is value maximizing and in the best interests of all the shareholders of
UMG.
SOURCE Universal Music Group N.V.
