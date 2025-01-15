Vital Energy Provides Details For Its Fourth-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Date
1/15/2025 4:45:42 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, OK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) ("Vital Energy" or the "Company") will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
A conference call to discuss results is planned for 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 20, 2025. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at “Investor Relations | News & Presentations | Upcoming Events.”
About Vital energy
Vital Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vital Energy's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.
Additional information about Vital Energy may be found on its website at .
Investor Contact:
Ron Hagood
918.858.5504
...
MENAFN15012025004107003653ID1109095367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.