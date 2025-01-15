Universal Technical Institute, Inc. To Hold Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, At 4:30 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Universal Technical Institute, (NYSE: UTI ) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs,

will hold a call on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its and operational results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's CEO, Jerome Grant, and Interim CFO, Christine Kline, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-881-0138

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6790

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 19, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 8302718

About

Universal Technical Institute , Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions:

Universal Technical Institute

("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 15 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit or , or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

or

Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Aspey

Corporate Affairs

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(202) 549-0534

[email protected]



SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

