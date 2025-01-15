The Wendy's Company To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results On February 13, 2025 And Host An Investor Day On March 6, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and share its 2025 outlook before the opens on Thursday, February 13.

The Company will host a call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at . The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers, both using event ID 920332.

In addition, the Company will host an investor day at its corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ohio on Thursday, March 6, 2025, where it plans to provide an overview of its strategic vision and issue its long-term financial outlook.

The management presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by a question and answer session, which is expected to conclude around 11:30 a.m. ET.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance at the investor day is by invitation only. A live webcast, including the related presentation materials, will be available to all interested parties from the Company's Investor Relations website at .

Archived replays of the webcasts for both events, including the related presentation materials, will be available at .

