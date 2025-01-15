Alamos Gold Provides Notice Of Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2024 Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated. TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos ( TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI ) (“Alamos” or the“Company”) plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 results after close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Senior management will host a call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results. Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

Toronto and International: (416) 406-0743 Toll free (Canada and the United States): (800) 898-3989 Participant passcode: 7495836# Webcast:

A playback will be available until March 22, 2025 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The passcode is 4604832#. The webcast will be archived at .

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold District in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol“AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations (416) 368-9932 x 5439 Khalid Elhaj Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations (416) 368-9932 x 5427 ...

