Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For 2025


1/15/2025 4:16:16 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the“Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2025 February 18, 2025 $0.02
February 28, 2025 March 17, 2025 $0.02
March 31, 2025 April 15, 2025 $0.02
April 30, 2025 May 15, 2025 $0.02
May 31, 2025 June 16, 2025 $0.02
June 30, 2025 July 15, 2025 $0.02
July 31, 2025 August 15, 2025 $0.02
August 31, 2025 September 15, 2025 $0.02
September 30, 2025 October 15, 2025 $0.02
October 31, 2025 November 17, 2025 $0.02
November 30, 2025 December 15, 2025 $0.02
December 31, 2025 January 15, 2026 $0.02

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at .


