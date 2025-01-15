Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For 2025
Date
1/15/2025 4:16:16 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the“Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:
| Record Date
| Payment Date
| Amount (C$ per unit)
| January 31, 2025
| February 18, 2025
| $0.01
| February 28, 2025
| March 17, 2025
| $0.01
| March 31, 2025
| April 15, 2025
| $0.01
| April 30, 2025
| May 15, 2025
| $0.01
| May 31, 2025
| June 16, 2025
| $0.01
| June 30, 2025
| July 15, 2025
| $0.01
| July 31, 2025
| August 15, 2025
| $0.01
| August 31, 2025
| September 15, 2025
| $0.01
| September 30, 2025
| October 15, 2025
| $0.01
| October 31, 2025
| November 17, 2025
| $0.01
| November 30, 2025
| December 15, 2025
| $0.01
| December 31, 2025
| January 15, 2026
| $0.01
|
|
|
For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at .
