Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That It Is Investigating Microcloud Hologram, Inc. For Potential Violations Of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MicroCloud Hologram, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO) (“MicroCloud”),

The investigation concerns whether MicroCloud and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

MicroCloud is a leading holographic digitalization technology service prover in China in terms of revenue and the number of total intellectual property rights.

On January 8, 2025, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that“useful quantum computers” are at least 20 years away. Following these comments, share of MicroCloud fell by 30% on the same date.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly lauded by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities, multi-district and consolidated litigation.

