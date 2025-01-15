Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes Senior Credit Facility For Fast-Growing Small Business Lender

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This transaction underscores the ongoing demand among institutional credit providers for specialty finance companies with innovative origination platforms and a proven ability to scale. Our typical deal sizes range between $25 million and $500 million, allowing us to deliver flexible capital solutions that support rapid growth. With this credit facility in place, our client is well-positioned to scale operations and continue providing essential capital to small businesses nationwide."said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC . Cambridge Wilkinson LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

