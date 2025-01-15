Lokal Homes Announces The Release Of New Single-Family Lots At Jackson Creek, Monument's Premier Foothills Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONUMENT, Colo., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokal Homes, known as Colorado's homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Jackson Creek, a premier new community in the scenic foothills of Monument. The grand release is set for March 1, 2025.

Jackson Creek will offer homebuyers a selection from five of Lokal's top-selling floor plans, including ranch and two-story homes, tailored to accommodate the Colorado lifestyle. The new homes will be situated on the final upper lots in Jackson Creek North, positioned high on a hill providing panoramic views of Pikes Peak and the Front Range. Each home comes with oversized windows, great rooms with fireplaces, and large kitchen islands with quartz countertops as standard features. In addition to spacious layouts, all floor plans include finished basements and expansive 3-car garages, also standard for all homes, providing ample room for both storage and additional living space.

Jackson Creek offers an unparalleled living experience in one of Colorado's most sought-after locations.

"We designed Jackson Creek for homebuyers that refuse to settle for less than a complete, Colorado home. By choosing our best floor plans, premium lots in Jackson Creek, and including high-end features like double ovens, gas cooktops, great rooms with fireplaces, finished basements and 3-car garages standard in every home we build, new owners will have everything they need to live the Colorado lifestyle from day one," said Nate Levy, Vice President at Lokal. "Monument is positioned well to see strong growth in its housing market over the next decade, and this new release at Jackson Creek will be a premium offering of luxury homes for savvy buyers to get into the market at a good value."

