Mike Gebrael: San Bernardino’S Resilient Dickey’S Franchisee Overcomes Challenges And Looks Toward Future Growth

San Bernardino, CA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Gebrael, the proud franchisee of Dickey's Barbecue Pit in San Bernardino , has demonstrated exceptional resilience and strategic thinking since opening his store in 2018. Overcoming early challenges and navigating tough economic conditions, Gebrael continues to prove that his commitment to quality, customer service, and adaptability is the recipe for success.

Prior to becoming a Dickey's franchisee , Gebrael worked as a general manager in the convenience store industry for over a decade. His extensive experience in operations and customer relations, combined with his passion for the food industry, led him to seek out a solid franchise opportunity. After tasting Dickey's signature slow-smoked barbecue, Gebrael knew it was the right fit for him.

"In 2018, I saw an opportunity to bring a high-quality barbecue experience to San Bernardino, an area that didn't have many barbecue options," said Gebrael. "The decision to open a Dickey's Barbecue Pit was a no-brainer. Not only did I love the food, but the support Dickey's provides to its franchisees made it even more attractive."

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising food costs, Gebrael found innovative ways to keep his business thriving. He initially raised prices to cover increased expenses but soon realized it affected foot traffic. In response, he adapted by offering special deals and lowering prices on certain menu items, focusing on maintaining customer loyalty.

"As a business owner, you have to be flexible," Gebrael said. "The pandemic and rising costs were tough, but I made adjustments to ensure my customers continued to come back. It wasn't about maximizing profit during that time, but about keeping the doors open and keeping the customers happy."

In recent years, the economy has started to stabilize, and Gebrael is optimistic about the future. "2023 and 2024 weren't the strongest years for sales, but I'm seeing better signs for 2025," he explained. "I'm hopeful for continued growth and stability in the year ahead."

Mike's commitment to his customers, his strategic mindset, and his unwavering dedication to the Dickey's brand have not gone unnoticed by the corporate leadership at Dickey's Barbecue Pit.

"Mike is a great example of what it means to be a dedicated and resilient franchisee," said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. "He has weathered the storm and is now poised for continued success. We're proud to have him as part of the Dickey's family."

Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., echoed this sentiment: "Mike's determination and customer-first mentality have allowed him to navigate tough times and keep his business moving forward. We're excited to watch his continued success as part of our franchise community."

Gebrael has big plans for the future, focusing on community engagement and considering the expansion of his business. "There's always room for growth, and I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds for my store and the Dickey's brand in San Bernardino."

