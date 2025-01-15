ISA Energia Balances Growth And Dividends Amid Economic Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In an interview with Money Times, ISA Energia's CFO Silvia Wada revealed the company's strategy for 2025. The Brazilian transmission firm aims to balance growth, dividends, and discipline in a challenging economic landscape.



ISA Energia, formerly known as ISA Cteep, operates in a defensive sector. The company's revenues remain protected against inflation and energy price fluctuations. This stability stems from its availability-based business model in the energy transmission sector.



Wada emphasized the company's commitment to shareholders. ISA Energia maintains its policy of distributing at least 75% of regulatory net income as dividends.



This approach aims to reward investors while pursuing growth opportunities. The company's investment portfolio currently stands at R$14 billion [$2.33 billion]. Of this, R$9 billion [$1.5 billion] is allocated to projects won in recent auctions.



These projects will be fully operational by 2028, generating an annual revenue of R$1 billion [$0.17 billion] for ISA Energia. ISA Energia's growth strategy involves careful participation in auctions.







The company balances its expansion plans with dividend commitments and financial discipline. This approach allows for sustainable growth without compromising shareholder returns.

ISA Energia's Strategic Growth

The energy transmission sector plays a crucial role in Brazil's energy transition. It supports the integration of renewable energy sources from the Northeast with consumption centers in the Southeast.



This dynamic has led to record-breaking auctions in recent years. ISA Energia's recent rebranding reflects its expanded geographical presence. The company now operates 35 concessions across 18 Brazilian states.



This move aims to strengthen its brand identity and align with its broader national footprint. Despite economic headwinds, ISA Energia maintains a competitive cost of debt.



The company has successfully issued incentivized and institutional debentures, often at negative premiums compared to government bonds. This financial strategy supports its ongoing investment needs.



Looking ahead to 2025, ISA Energia faces challenges in project execution and adapting to potential tax reforms. The company focuses on disciplined implementation of its projects to maintain projected profitability levels.



It also prepares for possible changes in taxation rules. ISA Energia's approach demonstrates a balance between growth ambitions and financial prudence.



The company navigates Brazil's complex economic landscape while maintaining its commitment to shareholders and expanding its national presence.

