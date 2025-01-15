Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sewer Connector For Portable Toilets (OCC-1737)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to connect the holding tank outlet of a mobile toilet to any existing local sewer line ground inlet," said an inventor, from Lake Forest, Calif., "so I invented the PORTABLE TOILET SEWER CONNECTOR. My design would help provide a cleaner, more sanitized portable toilet environment while also reducing costs to waste companies."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to connect a portable, upright standing mobile toilet to an established sewer line ground inlet. In doing so, it can be used at construction sites, farms, concert and sporting events, etc. As a result, it increases sanitation. The invention features a durable design that is easy to connect so it is ideal for mobile toilet service contractors, building construction general contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCC-1737, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

