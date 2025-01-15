(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's December 2024 rankings, StepsApp Pedometer, Impulse - Brain Training, and MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter were identified in the Apple App Store as the top three“fitness” mobile apps based on programmatic advertising traffic quality

London, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the U.S. December 2024 Top Mobile & Lifestyle Apps for Programmatic Advertising Traffic Quality on the Apple App Store and the Play Store . Pixalate also released a UK version of the report.

For this special "New Year's Resolution" report, Pixalate's data science team examined over 300 million impressions across more than 200,000 Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps in the "Healthy Living" IAB app category in December 2024. The team identified the highest-ranked apps in the December 2024 Publisher Trust Index (PTI). To focus specifically on apps promoting healthy habits in the new year, Pixalate excluded financially incentivized, medical health and white noise/relaxation apps.

US Mobile PTI Rankings: Top 'Fitness & Lifestyle' Apps (December 2024)

Apple App Store

StepsApp PedometerImpulse - Brain TrainingMyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter

Google Play Store

Calorie Counter by Lose It!Men's Fitness ProMyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter

The Pixalate Publisher Trust Index (PTI) is published monthly. It highlights the top apps based on Pixalate's proprietary technology and methodology.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Indexes span rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. They also provide breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate's methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

DISCLAIMER

The Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC ,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC ,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”.

