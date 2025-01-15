Lutheran Life Ministries Adds Two New Board Members

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Jan. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Lutheran Life Ministries (“Lutheran Life”), an Illinois-based senior living organization, has added two new members to its Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Michael Renetzky, Chair of the Board, and Sloan Bentley, President, and CEO of Lutheran Life.







The two new board members are Ms. Kimberly Hoppe, Byron Center, MI and Mr. David Murphy, Glenview, IL. Both are Certified Public Accountants.

Mr. Renetzky said:“The Board of Lutheran Life is pleased to add two members. Both Kimberly and David represent our commitment to strong fiscal management – This is a key area of board oversight as non-profit organizations maneuver through the post-Covid era. These two new board members bring additional senior living experience as well as audit oversight experience to the board room.”

Ms. Hoppe is the owner of KSH Consulting, Grand Rapids, MI where she leverages her 25-year senior living financial and management experience on behalf of clients. She was previously the long-time CFO for Brio Living Services, a leading Michigan provider of continuing care, nursing care and other senior housing and health services. Kimberley is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Western Michigan University.

Mr. Murphy is an Assurance Principal at BDO USA in the Chicago office. He has worked with both public and non-public companies in a variety of industries and brings a broad range of financial expertise to the board. His experience on and with client audit and budget committees makes him a perfect fit for the Lutheran Life board. David holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ms. Bentley said:“I look forward to working with Kim and David as Lutheran Life moves forward. We have provided care for seniors for more than 130 years and anticipate many more under the leadership of Michael Renetzky and the board.”

About Lutheran Life

Lutheran Life is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The company operates three continuing care retirement communities in Bloomington, Illinois; Ottawa, Illinois; and Crown Point, Indiana. Lutheran Life also operates The Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights, the second-largest nursing community in the State of Illinois. For more information, visit: .

