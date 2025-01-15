EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

HomeToGo surpasses FY/24 Guidance for Booking Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong Q4/24 Booking Revenues growth of +67% YoY; Begins 2025 with record €47M Booking Revenues Backlog (+43% YoY)

HomeToGo surpasses FY/24 Guidance for Booking Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong Q4/24 Booking Revenues growth of + 67 % YoY; Begins 2025 with record €47M Booking Revenues Backlog (+43% YoY) Luxembourg, 15 January 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced that, based on preliminary unaudited results, it has finished the financial year 2024 with strong Booking Revenues reaching €259M (+36% YoY). This performance surpasses the Company's already upgraded FY/24 financial guidance of more than €255M (originally more than €250M). Booking Revenues for Q4/24 increased substantially by +67% YoY to more than €49M, fueled by continued robust demand. Bookings in the first two weeks of 2025 also began on a very promising note, driven by strong consumer travel demand across HomeToGo's key domains and geographic markets. Within the Marketplace segment, the strategically important Booking (Onsite) business, which includes a high share of bookings with check-in dates in FY/25, grew its Booking Revenues in Q4/24 by +131% YoY (FY/24: +64% YoY) and outpaced the growth of the Advertising business, which grew in Q4/24 by +18% YoY (FY/24: +5% YoY). Since a significant part of the Advertising business revenues (CPC business) are immediately recognized under IFRS, the stronger than expected growth in the Booking (Onsite) business vs. the Advertising business will result in a partial shift of the associated IFRS Revenue recognition into FY/25. Consequently, IFRS Revenues for FY/24 are expected to be €212-215M (vs. prior €215-220M), with a corresponding positive impact anticipated for FY/25 IFRS Revenues. HomeToGo_PRO, with a 30% Booking Revenues share, remains a strong contributor to the overall growth of the Group with Booking Revenues growing in Q4/24 by +33% to €17M. The full year results confirm the segment's solid progress, resulting in Booking Revenues of €78M (+33% YoY). The remarkable +67% YoY growth of the Group's Booking Revenues for Q4/24 also contributed to a new year-end record Booking Revenues Backlog1 of €47M as of 31 December 2024 (+43% vs. 31 December 2023), ensuring a strong foundation for 2025 and reinforcing HomeToGo's growth momentum. In regards to Adjusted EBITDA, HomeToGo expects to exceed its guidance for FY/24 of more than €10M, with Adjusted EBITDA now projected at more than €11M. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, HomeToGo: "2024 marked HomeToGo's 10th anniversary since our founding and was a milestone year of continued growth. We significantly grew Booking Revenues and improved our Adjusted EBITDA by more than fivefold, surpassing our full year guidance in both areas. We also reached a new all-time high Booking Revenues Backlog, increasing by more than 43% compared to 2023's record-breaking year-end figure and paving the way for another successful year ahead. As we enter 2025, we are more confident than ever in our growth journey and our ability to continue making incredible homes easily accessible to everyone.” Disclaimer: All financial figures stated in this press release are preliminary and unaudited and may be subject to change. HomeToGo will publish the financial results for the Full Year 2024 and Q4 2024 including a guidance for the financial year 2025 on 27 March 2025. More information on HomeToGo's news and capital markets reporting can be found on .





About HomeToGo HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals. With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C Marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, the HomeToGo Marketplace offers the world's largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted, and intuitive product experience. HomeToGo_PRO, the Company's B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker"HTG" (ISIN LU2290523658).

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, which may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA, Booking Revenues, Onsite Booking Revenues, Onsite Share and CPA Take Rate, the Company refers to the corresponding definitions published on its IR website under IR resources ( ). [1] Booking Revenues before cancellation generated in 2024 or prior with IFRS Revenues recognition based on check-in date in 2025. The backlog figure is as of 31 December 2024.

