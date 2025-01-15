Siddharth Vihar: The New Address for Premium Luxury Living in NCR

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India The rising demand for luxury homes in Delhi-NCR has sparked the search for new ideal locations that offer a blend of convenience, modern amenities, and upscale living. As buyers increasingly seek well-connected and thoughtfully planned neighborhoods, the spotlight shifts toward emerging areas that promise unparalleled value and lifestyle benefits. Amidst this search, Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad is rapidly carving a niche as the new address for premium luxury living. With its strategic location and high-end residential developments, Siddharth Vihar is gaining recognition as a promising luxury hotspot in NCR.



Positioned along the NH-24 and seamlessly connected to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Siddharth Vihar offers the perfect balance of urban accessibility and tranquil surroundings. One of its most compelling features is exceptional connectivity that ensures seamless access to key NCR cities such as Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. Further, the proposed RRTS elevates Siddharth Vihar's convenience quotient. Starting from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, the line will extend to Greater Noida West, Alpha One, and Noida International Airport. Once operational, the metro connectivity will drastically improve the city's accessibility to major hubs, making the area even more attractive to homebuyers seeking efficient public transportation options.





Over the last couple of years, Ghaziabad has seen significant launches in the luxury housing segment. According to a report by PropEquity, between 2019 and September 2024, Ghaziabad witnessed a new supply jump by 14% and a capital appreciation of 139% from Rs. 3691 per sq. ft. to Rs.8823 per sq. ft. This pricing advantage allows homebuyers to access premium luxury residences without the hefty price tags often associated with traditional luxury markets, making Siddharth Vihar an attractive proposition for luxury living. Moreover, when compared to other parts of NCR, Siddharth Vihar is fast catching up with the interest of investors and end-users for luxury homes. Additionally, the upcoming Noida International Airport is set to be a massive boost for real estate demand in surrounding areas. Thus, with the area witnessing rapid appreciation over the past few years, investors can expect substantial capital gains in the future.





Besides, the residential landscape in Siddharth Vihar showcases a blend of modern architecture, sustainable designs, and premium amenities. Developers are focusing on creating world-class homes that offer spacious layouts, contemporary designs, and eco-friendly features. Among the standout developments is Prateek Grand Begonia, the latest offering from the renowned Prateek Group. Recently launched, the project is witnessing heightened interest from buyers and investors. It features thoughtfully curated theme-based design, combining colonial architecture with grand arches, elegant sculptures, and lush green landscapes. Positioned along the NH-24 corridor, this development promises an unmatched lifestyle experience for residents while offering immense potential for long-term appreciation.





Siddharth Vihar is enriched with social infrastructure, offering an excellent mix of educational, healthcare, and recreational facilities. The area is home to reputed schools that cater to families looking for quality education for their children. World-class healthcare facilities are within close reach, ensuring easy access to medical care.





Siddharth Vihar's rapid transformation into a luxury living hub is driven by exceptional connectivity, well-planned infrastructure, and a surge in luxury housing projects. Due to its strategic positioning and upcoming infrastructure projects, it promises to continue its trajectory of growth, with further appreciation in property values expected. This offers a unique opportunity for investors and homebuyers to secure a foothold in one of NCR's most sought-after regions for luxury real estate.