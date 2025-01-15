(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ForwardX Robotics automates California warehouse for Highline Warren

January 15, 2025 by David Edwards

ForwardX Robotics , a global leader in vision-based autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions, has joined forces with Highline Warren, a reputational automotive aftermarket distributor across North America, to transform warehouse operations at its California facility.

This collaboration marks a groundbreaking step as Highline Warren integrates 20 ForwardX Flex 300-SCB AMRs, setting a new standard for precision, efficiency, and scalability in the industry.

Highline Warren, renowned for its next-day delivery promise and dependable automotive solutions, is leveraging ForwardX's advanced AMR technology to streamline the handling of over 4,000 SKUs.

This state-of-the-art solution optimizes every stage of the fulfillment process – from the induction of empty boxes to precise picking and autonomous drop-offs – while significantly enhancing accuracy and reducing manual effort.

The process begins at the induct station, where operators scan the barcodes of empty cardboard boxes and follow on-screen prompts to place them in designated spots on the AMRs. Once the boxes are loaded, the AMRs autonomously navigate to their assigned picking locations.

At each stop, real-time instructions on the AMR interface display the required SKU, quantity, and designated box. LED light strips on each shelf illuminate to guide operators, ensuring accurate and efficient placement of items.

After completing the tasks, operators confirm their progress on the AMR, which then autonomously returns to the drop-off point for packing and shipment preparation.

By deploying ForwardX's Flex 300-SCB AMRs, Highline Warren has revolutionized its order fulfillment process, reducing physical strain on employees while enhancing operational productivity and accuracy.

The system has enabled Highline Warren to handle increased order volumes during peak seasons with ease, reinforcing its commitment to next-day delivery and further cementing its reputation as a trusted industry leader.

As e-commerce continues to shape consumer expectations, ForwardX's AMR technology empowers Highline Warren to adapt seamlessly to the surging demands while maintaining accuracy and reliability.

This collaboration represents a pivotal advancement in the logistics and fulfillment sector, demonstrating how automation can drive operational excellence, improve customer satisfaction, and set new benchmarks for the industry as a whole.