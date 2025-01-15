Greenenergybreaks - Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (CSE: SUNN) Partners With IBN To Enhance Corporate Communications

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (CSE: SUNN) , a leading developer and operator of projects in North America, has engaged IBN to manage its corporate communications. SolarBank specializes in distributed and community solar initiatives, leveraging solar photovoltaic systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and expanding into EV charging infrastructure. With over 100 MW of developed capacity and a development pipeline exceeding 1 GW, SolarBank collaborates with utilities, municipalities, and commercial entities to advance sustainable energy solutions. IBN will utilize its extensive distribution network and investor-focused resources to amplify SolarBank's market presence and investor outreach.

To view the full press release, visit



About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in

Canada

and the

USA

. The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading

North America

markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. To learn more about SolarBank, please visit

.

