Techmediabreaks Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Moves To Amplify Impact, Establish Role In Redefining Digital Advertising

Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) , an emerging leader in social media branding and marketing solutions, is looking to further expand its advertiser reach through strategic integrations with the two leading social media platforms, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.“The launch with X is already underway, and TikTok upcoming. These ambitious moves complement the company's current integration with Instagram and will disrupt traditional advertising models, mainly through scalable user-driven content monetization,” reads a recent article.
“Our planned integration with X Corp. marks a transformative milestone for Thumzup. Since our inception, Thumzup has aimed to expand to other social media platforms... Once implemented, it should significantly amplify Thumzup's impact, enabling advertisers to leverage trusted user voices to drive scalable and authentic engagement,” noted the company's CEO, Robert Steele.“Tapping into TikTok's user engagement metrics is expected to be a game-changer. This planned integration will enhance our competitive advantage and establish our role in redefining modern digital advertising.”
About Thumzup®
Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.
Thumzup was featured on
CBS Los Angeles
and in
KTLA.
