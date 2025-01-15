Miningnewsbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Reports Financial Results And Waterberg Project Progress

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM)

announced results for the three months ended Nov. 30, 2024, and provided updates on its Waterberg Project in South Africa. The mechanized, shallow mine is designed to produce platinum, palladium, rhodium, and (“PGMs”) alongside copper and nickel by-products, aiming to be among the world's largest and most cost-effective underground PGM operations. Near-term objectives include advancing to a development decision, securing financing, and finalizing concentrate offtake agreements. Additionally, the company continues collaborating with Anglo American Platinum and Florida International University through Lion Battery Technologies Inc. to integrate platinum and palladium into lithium battery technologies. Detailed financial statements and management discussions are available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

To view the full press release, visit



About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit

.

