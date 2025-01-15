Miningnewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) To Showcase Growth Plans At January Investor Events

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) , a Canadian mineral exploration company, will participate in the Metals Investor Forum on Jan. 17-18 and the Vancouver Resource on Jan. 19-20. The company plans to highlight recent milestones, including progress on the Duquesne West Project and a strategic proposal to acquire the Lac Pelletier Property in Quebec. CEO John Florek will present at the Metals Investor Forum, an invite-only event emphasizing quality resource companies, while the Vancouver conference will feature over 120 expert speakers and extensive networking opportunities.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

