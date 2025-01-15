Bacardi Donates $100,000 To American Red Cross California Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) HAMILTON, Bermuda, January 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Bacardi Limited commits to donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross to help people affected by the 2025 California wildfires following massive destruction in the area. In addition, the family-owned company is mobilizing pallets of water to assist first responders on the front lines. Separate from this donation, Bacardi is providing support to its people directly impacted through relief assistance, flexible work schedules, free counseling services, and more.

“As a family-owned company, we believe in coming together in times of need and hope that this contribution is part of larger efforts to rebuild homes, communities and livelihoods,” says Tony Latham, Regional President Bacardi North America.“Our hearts and compassion go out to the many who have lost so much and we want them to know they are not alone.”

Bacardi funding will support the Red Cross relief efforts on the ground across Southern California. Already, more than 400 Red Crossers are are on the ground providing support and the organization is coordinating closely with local partners to provide food, shelter, emotional support and other critical aid. With the help of partners, the Red Cross has provided more than 20,000 meals and snacks, along with relief items, including hygiene supplies, for thousands of affected families.

“The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California,” says Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross.“We are so grateful for partners like Bacardi as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster.”

Corporate responsibility has always been a priority for Bacardi. Company founder and BACARDÍ rum creator Don Facundo Bacardí Massó began this tradition in 1862 when he volunteered as the chief organizer of disaster relief in his hometown of Santiago de Cuba after a horrific earthquake. Since then, the company continues to build upon his commitment to assist in times of catastrophic natural disasters. Most recently, Bacardi donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief across five U.S. states following Hurricanes Milton and Helene. In addition, the company supported relief efforts after Hurricane Dorion in 2019, Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017 and other moments of devastation for communities across the globe. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bacardi rapidly adapted 14 of its global production sites to help produce nearly 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of sanitizer and donated more than half a million units to local communities, from postal workers and healthcare workers to firefighters and police, and nonprofit organizations.

