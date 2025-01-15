Global Restaurant Leadership Conference Will Take Place In Barcelona, Spain On 17-19 November 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Senior executives from top global restaurant chains will gather 17-19 November 2025.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Restaurant Leadership (GRLC), the restaurant industry's premier global event, presented by Informa Connect, is set to make its European debut at the 4-star W in Barcelona, Spain from 17-19 November, 2025. This marks a significant milestone in GRLC's history, following its successful first event on US soil in 2023 in Miami, and a strategic hiatus in 2024 to enhance the conference experience."After several years in Dubai, Singapore, and Miami, we took a deliberate pause to reimagine and elevate GRLC," said Chris Keating, EVP of Conferences at Informa Connect. "We're thrilled to return in 2025, choosing Barcelona as our first European destination to underscore our commitment to global perspectives in the restaurant industry."GRLC 2025 is poised to bring together senior executives from top restaurant chains across Europe, MENA, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The conference will serve as a hub for global foodservice leaders to explore new solutions, share ideas, and discuss the future of the world market.The event will feature premium networking opportunities and an expert-led agenda focusing on leadership stories, successful strategies, and the latest industry trends. GRLC is renowned for hosting speakers from industry giants such as Yum! Brands, Chick-Fil-A, Inspire Brands, and Shake Shack, setting high expectations for the caliber of speakers at the 2025 conference.This executive retreat features a solutions-driven agenda focused on making a real impact on the industry. Attendees will engage in discussions and problem-solving sessions around critical topics such as franchising, international expansion, labor, operations, technology, finance, sustainability, and more.GRLC offers complimentary registration to qualified restaurant executives with 50+ units, operating in 2+ countries. Registration details will be announced in the coming weeks.To learn more about GRLC 2025, and to stay updated on registration information, visit informaconnect/global-restaurant-leadership/.CONTACTS:Chris KeatingEVP, Conference, Informa Connect: ...Mark HatchVP, Trade Relations, Informa Connect: ...About Informa Connect FoodserviceInforma Connect Foodservice, inclusive of storied brands like The National Restaurant Association Show, Nation's Restaurant News, CSP, Technomic and Catersource+The Special Event, brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market. Our purpose is to build connections while championing the specialist, leveraging unparalleled subject matter expertise to support our mission of better serving what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals while delivering top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust.Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at and .

