Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Shoes (NJR-163)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a simple way to protect the heel and back of shoe from scuffs and scratches while driving," said an inventor, from Guttenberg, N.J., "so I invented the HEEL PROTECT. My design saves the time and frustration associated with cleaning shoes, and it eliminates the need to remove your shoes for driving."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the heel and back of shoes while driving. In doing so, it helps prevent shoes from becoming scratched, scuffed, marred, discolored, etc. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also could help extend the life of shoes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wish to protect their shoes while driving. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-163, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

