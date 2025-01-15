Sirona Biochem Showcases TFC-1326 In Stonegate Healthcare’S Landmark Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is excited to announce that its cutting-edge anti-aging compound, TFC-1326, has been highlighted in Stonegate Healthcare Partners' latest research report. The publication, titled "Sirona Biochem's TFC-1326 Clinical Data Versus Retinoid Clinical Data," provides an extensive evaluation of TFC-1326's clinical trial performance, setting it apart from traditional retinoid treatments.

The report outlines the remarkable benefits of TFC-1326, including:



Boosting skin radiance

Significantly reducing wrinkle depth and volume

Enhancing skin elasticity and firmness Ensuring deep hydration with no irritation

Stonegate Healthcare's analysis underscores TFC-1326's ability to deliver rapid, consistent results while also providing potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. Unlike traditional retinoids, which can cause irritation, TFC-1326 is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin, redefining what's possible in the $12.5 billion global anti-aging market.

"This recognition by Stonegate Healthcare Partners highlights the transformative potential of TFC-1326," said Dr. Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of skincare science, and we are proud to see our innovation recognized in this detailed analysis."

The publication positions TFC-1326 as a disruptive force in cosmetic dermatology, offering a highly effective, user-friendly alternative to conventional treatments. This achievement reflects Sirona Biochem's ongoing commitment to pioneering advanced solutions in the skincare industry.

Access the Full Report Here:

About Sirona Biochem Sirona is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees, and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit .

