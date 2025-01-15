Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Tradersque LLC To Support Growth And Expansion Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANKATO, Minn., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures (OTC: DUTV), a green solutions company focused on regenerative and clean water technologies, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TradersQue LLC ( ). The collaboration aims to leverage TradersQue's innovative business solutions to support DUTV's ongoing growth and expansion efforts across the Agricultural and other new markets.

This partnership will provide DUTV with essential tools and resources to enhance operational efficiency, drive sales initiatives, and optimize market strategies. By tapping into TradersQue's SaaS solutions and affiliate network, DUTV is positioned to further its mission of delivering sustainable and innovative technologies to global markets.

CEO Mark Gaalswyk commented,“We are excited about our new partnership with TradersQue and the growth possibilities it presents. We have a strong synergy with the TradersQue leadership team, and their extensive background in the agriculture and environmental sector will enable us to ramp up our efforts quickly. We look forward to raising market awareness, expanding our distribution network, and driving positive financial results in 2025 as we continue our product innovation.”

DUTV remains committed to advancing its technologies and expanding its market reach, particularly within green technologies and modular energy production systems.

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV) is an innovative company focused on utilizing disruptive modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong commitment to sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to revolutionize various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

